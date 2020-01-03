Portland
January 03, 2020
Portland

Scarborough teachers demand pay raise after months without contract

Courtesy of CBS 13
Dozens of teachers are hoping their message is heard loud and clear after storming a meeting Thursday night in Scarborough.
By CBS 13

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough teachers are demanding a pay raise after months without a contract.

Scarborough teachers said they should earn a better pay that reflects the work they do both in and outside the classroom.

The teachers said they’ve been without a contract since August. They are fighting for a more competitive pay, similar to nearby schools.

Teachers have held two rallies in a month. They’re also earning support from Scarborough parents.

The teachers have even received national attention including a tweet by Democratic Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders sharing his support.

The union president is hoping the school board will agree to the changes.

“This is happening across our nation. Across our nation teachers are saying, ‘Enough. We can’t take this anymore. This is killing us,’” Scarborough Education Association President Krystal Ash-Cuthbert said.

In a statement, the chair of the school board said, “We had a fact-finding meeting on December 9. We have good faith disagreements about what should be in the contract and we will look forward to the recommendation from the panel and hope that it will help us reach a settlement.”

The decision from the fact finders in the meeting is expected to come out in a few weeks.

 


