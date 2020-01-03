Portland
January 03, 2020
Portland Latest News | Aaron Frey | Bangor Metro | Indoor Chickens | Today's Paper
Portland

Father injured in Standish crash that killed son has died

Courtesy of CBS 13
Courtesy of CBS 13
One person was killed and three people injured on the morning of Dec. 28, 2019, in a three-car crash on Route 35 in Standish near the Windham town line. A second passenger died Thursday from injuries suffered in the crash.
By CBS 13

PORTLAND, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the father who was injured in a crash in Standish that killed his 8-year-old son has died.

Owen Oates died in the crash last Saturday.

Officials say Owen’s father, 51-year-old Vincent Oates, died Thursday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“Vinny has had a very serious setback. He is now more critical than Kerry. Please, please, please, please pray hard! They need it more than ever,” said Makayla Gillespie, the organizer of a GoFundMe for the family, on Thursday.

Owen’s mother, 46-year-old Kerry Oates, was seriously injured and is still hospitalized.

The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash, 75-year-old Danilo Warrick, was also seriously injured.

The three-vehicle crash happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Chadbourne Road, which is also Route 35, and Middle Jam Road in Standish.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was following one of the vehicles involved when he witnessed the truck spin out and go from the westbound to eastbound lane.

While police said icy road conditions played a role in the crash, no further details have been released.

The crash is still under investigation.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like