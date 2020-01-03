Father injured in Standish crash that killed son has died

PORTLAND, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the father who was injured in a crash in Standish that killed his 8-year-old son has died.

Owen Oates died in the crash last Saturday.

Officials say Owen’s father, 51-year-old Vincent Oates, died Thursday night at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“Vinny has had a very serious setback. He is now more critical than Kerry. Please, please, please, please pray hard! They need it more than ever,” said Makayla Gillespie, the organizer of a GoFundMe for the family, on Thursday.

Owen’s mother, 46-year-old Kerry Oates, was seriously injured and is still hospitalized.

The driver of another vehicle involved in the crash, 75-year-old Danilo Warrick, was also seriously injured.

The three-vehicle crash happened Saturday morning at the intersection of Chadbourne Road, which is also Route 35, and Middle Jam Road in Standish.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was following one of the vehicles involved when he witnessed the truck spin out and go from the westbound to eastbound lane.

While police said icy road conditions played a role in the crash, no further details have been released.

The crash is still under investigation.