Maine man accused of threatening to kill restaurant employee after he was refused service

WISCASSET, Maine — A Wiscasset man allegedly threatened to kill an employee after he was refused service at a restaurant.

Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Ladd on Sunday and charged him with criminal trespass, terrorizing, violation of conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest/detention.

Police were called to Little Village Bistro for a customer who was creating a disturbance and refusing to leave.

Ladd allegedly became upset and threatened to kill an employee after he was refused service at the bar because he was visibly intoxicated, according to police.

Ladd ran away when police arrived but was caught after a brief foot chase.