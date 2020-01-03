Midcoast
January 03, 2020
Midcoast Latest News | Aaron Frey | Bangor Metro | Indoor Chickens | Today's Paper
Midcoast

Maine man accused of threatening to kill restaurant employee after he was refused service

Courtesy of Wiscasset Police Department
Courtesy of Wiscasset Police Department
Jason Ladd.
By CBS 13

WISCASSET, Maine — A Wiscasset man allegedly threatened to kill an employee after he was refused service at a restaurant.

Police arrested 35-year-old Jason Ladd on Sunday and charged him with criminal trespass, terrorizing, violation of conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest/detention.

Police were called to Little Village Bistro for a customer who was creating a disturbance and refusing to leave.

Ladd allegedly became upset and threatened to kill an employee after he was refused service at the bar because he was visibly intoxicated, according to police.

Ladd ran away when police arrived but was caught after a brief foot chase.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like