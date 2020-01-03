9 chickens killed in Auburn coop fire

AUBURN, Maine — Nine chickens died after their coop caught fire at “Misfits Rehab” in Auburn Thursday.

Firefighters say they prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby home, which also serves as the shelter.

The fire did damage part of the building’s roof.

All of the animals being rehabilitated in the home are OK, according to a Facebook post from the shelter.

Firefighters say they faced several challenges Thursday night.

“The new snow that we just got recently, that hampered the work in and around the home, and obviously the steep driveway made for icy conditions, but we’ve got Auburn Public Works here helping us out with that,” Auburn Fire Deputy Chief Matt Fifield said.

The fire was reported around 5 p.m.

It’s not clear how it started.