UMaine women top Hartford in America East basketball opener

A rematch of the last two America East tournament championship games featured the injury-depleted University of Maine Black Bears against the graduation/transfer-decimated Hartford Hawks in a mutual conference opener at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Thursday night.

Junior guard Kelly Fogarty poured in a game-high 23 points, including a 7-for-11 showing from the 3-point arc, and the Black Bears received 13 third-quarter points from senior guard Maddy McVicar of Calais to break open a close game and post an 87-73 victory.

Fogarty also grabbed five rebounds for UMaine (5-10), which led by six at the half but erupted for 31 third-quarter points to expand the lead to 17 after three.

McVicar, who didn’t take a shot in the first half, finished with 20 points and four rebounds. Maeve Carroll contributed 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Anne Simon had 15 points and three assists.

Jordan McLemore’s 18 points and six assists and Sierra Smith’s 16 points and game-high 13 rebounds paced Hartford, which fell to 0-14. Jada Lucas added 10 points. Carmen Villalobos had nine points and eight rebounds and Lawrencia Moten had eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Black Bears took a 37-31 lead into the intermission although they led by as many as 10 with 3:03 left in the half.

But the Hawks outscored UMaine 6-2 over the final 3:03 to close the gap.

Fogarty nailed four 3-pointers in six attempts to lead all scorers with 12 points in the first half.

Simon, who had averaged 18 points in her last three games, contributed 10 points and Maeve Carroll added eight along with a team-high four rebounds.

Saar, who picked up two fouls in the first 2:37 of the game and sat out the rest of the first period, contributed five assists and three points.

McLemore paced Hartford with 10 points and she also chipped in four assists and drew five fouls with her drives to the basket. Lucas added five points and Smith, Dothard and Moten had four points apiece. Moten grabbed eight rebounds and Smith hauled down six as Hartford outrebounded UMaine 27-16.

UMaine forced 12 Hartford turnovers while turning the ball over just twice.