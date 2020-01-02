Medomak Valley basketball teams plan ‘Paws for the Cause’ fundraiser

The Medomak Valley of Waldoboro boys and girls basketball teams will host neighboring Oceanside of Rockland on Friday, Jan. 17, in the third annual “Paws for the Cause” doubleheader to benefit the Maine Breast Cancer Coalition.

For the back-to-back games, with the varsity girls to start at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys to follow at 7 p.m., both Medomak Valley teams will wear unique pink uniforms. Commemorative T-shirts also will be available for students and fans of both schools to purchase leading up to the contests and on game night.

In addition to the T-shirt sales, other fundraising efforts will be held before and during the game, including an opportunity to add your personalized pink paw — Medomak Valley is home to the Panthers — to the gym wall for a $1 donation.

The evening’s 50-50 drawing and all other proceeds will go to the Maine Breast Cancer Coalition, a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to making a difference for Maine people through advocacy, education and financial support.

The effort, spearheaded by the Medomak Valley High School athletic department in conjunction with the Medomak Valley All-Sports Boosters, has raised $13,500 for the MBCC during its first two “Paws for the Cause” evenings, boosters’ president Gayle Murphy said.