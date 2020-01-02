Janet Mills touts collaborative approach in first year as governor

Gov. Janet Mills said her administration can point to scores of accomplishments in 2019, from Medicaid expansion to establishing a climate change council and battling the opioid crisis. But she said her most important achievement has been a move to a more collaborative approach to governing.

Mills said the combative tone at the State House under Gov. Paul LePage has been replaced with both parties taking a civil approach to working on tough issues.

“We managed to bring people together on a number of controversial topics as varied as firearms legislation, public safety issues, workers comp, paid leave, health care,” she said. “More important than specific items, specific measures or bills what we started was a path of collaboration.”

Mills said both parties worked together to reach agreement on a two-year state budget as well as a number of bills, such as the so-called red-flag law aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose threats to themselves or the public. She said paid leave for workers was another area that saw cooperation, as well as reforms to the workers compensation system.

The governor said it’s important that cooperative spirit continue.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.