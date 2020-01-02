NH traffic fatalities fell more than 30 percent in 2019

Traffic fatalities in New Hampshire were down by more than 30 percent in 2019, state safety officials said.

As of Dec. 31, there were 99 traffic-related fatalities and 88 fatal crashes, state police and the Office of Highway Safety said. At the same time last year, there were 143 traffic-related fatalities and 130 fatal crashes. Both categories were down by more than 30 percent.

“Good choices behind the wheel increase your chances of making it home safely to your loved ones,” Office of Highway safety Cmdr. William Haynes said Tuesday.

Impaired driving, speeding and distraction continue to be the top contributing factors to crashes and fatalities in New Hampshire.