Larry Lord still in serious condition at Boston hospital as 2020 begins

Larry Lord, the man credited with saving lives before the deadly September gas explosion in Farmington, was still at a Massachusetts hospital as the New Year began.

Lord remains in serious condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he has been since suffering critical injuries in the Sept. 16 gas explosion, a hospital spokeswoman said Thursday morning.

Lord’s condition was upgraded from serious to fair in November before his condition worsened late last month. He was listed in critical condition for close to a month after he was admitted into the Boston hospital.

An explosion leveled a two-story building that housed the central offices for a nonprofit, LEAP Inc., that serves adults with developmental disabilities at 313 Farmington Falls Road — also known as Route 2 — just after 8 a.m. Sept. 16. The powerful explosion could be heard from as far away as Livermore, which is more than 30 miles southwest.

The blast killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell, 68, a 30-year veteran of the department and brother of the department’s chief. Six other firefighters were injured in the blast, including Fire Chief Terry Bell; Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross; Capt. Timothy Hardy; Capt. Scott Baxter; his father, Theodore Baxter; and Joseph Hastings.

The firefighters had been called to LEAP’s offices for a propane leak.

Ross was treated and released from a Farmington hospital on Sept. 16. Hastings was released on Sept. 18, Hardy was released on Sept. 19, Theodore Baxter was released on Sept. 23, Terry Bell was released on Oct. 8 and Scott Baxter was released Oct. 13, all of whom were treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Lord, the maintenance manager at LEAP, suffered severe burns on over half his body, multiple traumas, broken bones and critical injuries in the blast. He was the only LEAP employee injured in the blast.

Lord was lauded as a hero for saving the lives of LEAP employees when he alerted people to the smell of gas prior to the explosion and helped evacuate them.