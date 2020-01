A man died on New Year’s Day after a single-vehicle crash in Winthrop.

The Kennebec Journal reports that the 75-year-old was driving on Route 133 about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday when he suffered a “medical event” and crossed the centerline before leaving the road and crashing.

He died at the scene, the Journal reports.

A passenger in the vehicle did not require hospitalization, according to the newspaper.

Police have not identified the man, pending family notification, the Journal reports.