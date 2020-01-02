What you can do for the first weekend of 2020

In eastern Maine this weekend, in Ellsworth, Maine’s favorite comedian Bob Marley performs a whopping six shows, Friday through Sunday, at The Grand theater. On Friday night, jam band Zesty funks it up at Fogtown Brewing, also in Ellsworth, and in Belfast, there’s the monthly Flying Shoes Contra Dance at 8 p.m. at the Legion Hall.

On Friday night in Bangor, Maine rockers the 220s have reunited after a nearly five-year hiatus, and are playing at Paddy Murphy’s. Elsewhere, there’s a story slam at 6:30 p.m. at West Market Square Coffeehouse, the Bill Barnes Jazz Trio is at Nocturnem Draft Haus and local indie bands Primitive Backyard, Mannequin Republic, and Mudblossom and the Mail Club perform at COESPACE. On Saturday, indie band Greasy Grass plays with Dog Talk, Symbol for a Theory and Catacomb Stew at the Bangor Arts Exchange, and the Lost Woods play at Paddy’s. On Sunday, the Bangor Arts Exchange hosts a special brunch-time open mic and songwriter’s showcase, starting at 11 a.m.

The holiday season is over. We’re broke, and we’re trying to watch what we eat and drink. Looking for things to do that are cheap and indoors? We’ve got ideas. On Friday at the Jordan Planetarium at the University of Maine in Orono, there are two cool shows — “Arora,” about the Northern Lights, at 8 p.m.; and then a music program featuring Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” at 9 p.m. Admission to “Arora” is $6 for adults and $4 for kids, and the Floyd show is $8. For gamers, this weekend at Queen City Cinema Club in Bangor, there’s a MineCraft tournament set for 1 p.m. Sunday, with a $10 buy-in with three rounds allowing gamers to build in different time frames; a judging panel determines winners. And if you want some inexpensive — but very lively — entertainment on Saturday night, Independent Wrestling Entertainment offers up a night of wrasslin’, set for 7 p.m. at the Cityside Restaurant in Brewer, with a $10 entrance fee.

On TV this weekend, “Dracula,” a limited series from the creators of “Sherlock” that’s a new take on the O.G. vampire, will premiere on Netflix. On Amazon, Ilana Glazer from “Broad City” premieres her new stand-up special. And in movie theaters, horror flick “The Grudge” hits screens.