Winter storm brings 18 inches of snow to Greenwood

A winter storm dumped snow throughout Maine, including 18 inches in western Maine.

Over the past 48 hours, a whopping 18 inches was recorded in Greenwood, 7-12 inches in the Portland area, 2-3 inches in Greater Bangor and 7-12 inches up north, according to the National Weather Service Caribou office.

Temperatures were in the 30s throughout much of the state, with cloudy skies and some breaks for sun. People throughout the state enjoyed the snow by getting outside, including families who took to sledding.

