Winter storm brings 18 inches of snow to Greenwood
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Cara Dreher, 9, of Bangor, holds on to her dad Jeff Dreher as they zip down the Union Street hill in Bangor on their sled New Year’s Day. Many families gathered on the popular sledding hill for a last day of vacation fun before most schools start back in session on Thursday. Temperatures in the mid thirties also made for an enjoyable day of fun in the snow. According to the National Weather Service, the mild weather will carry into Thursday with partly sunny skies and a high near 35 degrees.
Over the past 48 hours, a whopping 18 inches was recorded in Greenwood, 7-12 inches in the Portland area, 2-3 inches in Greater Bangor and 7-12 inches up north, according to the National Weather Service Caribou office.
Temperatures were in the 30s throughout much of the state, with cloudy skies and some breaks for sun. People throughout the state enjoyed the snow by getting outside, including families who took to sledding.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Ella Surrette, 4, of Bangor zips down the Union Street hill in Bangor on her sled New Year’s Day where she and her twin brother, Everett, and dad, Tim, spent the afternoon enjoying the snow before starting back to school on Thursday.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Three-year-old Georgia Swan of Orrington laughs as her dad, Matt Swan, scoops her up and runs her back to the top ot the Union Street hill in Bangor for another trip down on their sled Wednesday afternoon.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Families gathered on the popular Union Street sledding hill in Bangor New Year’s Day for a last day of vacation fun before most schools start back in session Thursday. Temperatures in the mid-30s also made for an enjoyable day of fun in the snow.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Matt Tipton pulls his son Clyde McBreairty, 3, back up the Union Street hill in Bangor after sledding down together on New Year’s Day.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Sledders make their way back up the Union Street hill in Bangor for another run on New Year’s Day. Many families gathered on the popular sledding hill for a last day of vacation fun before most schools start back in session Thursday.
Comments