Maine man wins $1 million in New Year’s Eve Powerball drawing

A Maine man won $1 million on live television last night, becoming Powerball’s first millionaire of the decade.

Blaine Marston of Passadumkeag will take home $710,000 after taxes, according to the Maine Lottery. Marston was one of more than 300 Powerball winners who won a trip to New York City on New Year’s Eve.

“I can’t even believe it, this is unreal,” Marston said in a Maine Lottery press release. “Like I’m dreaming!”

Marston was announced as one of five finalists during the beginning of ABC’s New Year’s Eve special. Just after midnight, the final drawing was done live during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, and Marston came out as the winner.

There were 15 other Powerball winners from Maine who travelled to New York City on New Year’s Eve for a chance to win the special drawing.

To qualify for the trip, a player had to enter a Powerball ticket worth $6 or more that was purchased between Aug. 11 and Sept. 14.

This was the first New Year’s Eve that Powerball has held its “First Millionaire of the Year” drawing.