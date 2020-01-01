2 injured when snowmobile crashes into tree in New Hampshire

CRAWFORD’S PURCHASE, N.H. — New Hampshire rescuers used a tracked vehicle to get a woman and her teenage passenger to safety after their rented snowmobile crashed into a tree on New Year’s Eve, officials said Wednesday.

The operator, Yaritza Rivera-Arzola, 42, of Guayama, Puerto Rico, suffered serious injuries that were not considered life threatening late Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Her 15-year-old passenger was also injured.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department on Wednesday warned that trail conditions are still spotty this early in the season.

“Grooming operations have started in some areas but riders should be aware that many corners throughout the trail system have some ice underneath the snow and caution should be used,” said conservation officer Robert Mancini.

Both of the riders involved in the crash were wearing helmets; operator inexperience is considered the primary factor in the crash, officials said.