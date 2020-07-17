Susan Collins and Sara Gideon come out swinging as 2020 race kicks off
The candidates traded jabs through the Maine press at small events belying major national attention and spending that has flowed into the race long before the primary was decided.
It also means money will keep pouring into the race.
House Speaker Sara Gideon decisively won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate and will face incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November.