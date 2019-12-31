Cole Farms Restaurant will close its doors after more than 6 decades

After more than 60 years in business, Cole Farms Restaurant and Pub in Gray has announced that it will be closing in two weeks.

In a message posted on the eatery’s website, owner Brad Pollard said the restaurant, which his family has owned since it first opened, will be open for its last day Jan. 13.

He said it’s become increasingly difficult in the past few years to continue the longtime success of the restaurant.

Pollard said perhaps someone with vision and fresh ideas can transform the property into something new that can serve the community for another 68 years.

