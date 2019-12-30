Undermatched UMaine women play Drexel in final non-league game

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. DREXEL

Time, site: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Daskalakis Athletic Center, Philadelphia

Records: UMaine 4-9, Drexel 6-5

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 23-4, Drexel 87-55 on 12/29/08

Key players: UMaine — 5-5 G Dor Saar (10.6 points, 4.2 assists, 2.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (8.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.5 spg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (7.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 6-0 F Gaddy Lefft (7 ppg, 4 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (6 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (3.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg); Drexel — 5-11 F Bailey Greenberg (19.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg), 5-7 G Keishana Washington (8.5 ppg), 5-3 G Hannah Nihill (5.5 ppg, 2.4 apg), 5-9 G Maura Hendrixson (5 ppg), 6-2 F Niki Metzel (4.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg), 5-11 G Aubree Brown (3.4 ppg, 4.8 apg, 3.7 rpg)

Game notes: The Black Bears have to find a way to neutralize the impact of Greenberg, who leads the Colonial Athletic Association in scoring and ranks 18th in the country. She has five 20-plus point games including two 31-point outings. Due to a death in the family, UMaine will probably be without rebound leader Maeve Carroll (6.6 rpg) so the Black Bears will be significantly undersized vs. Drexel, which won 24 games a year ago and earned a WNIT bid. UMaine must box out and shoot well from the outside. This is UMaine’s last non-conference game before beginning America East play on Thursday night in Bangor against Hartford. The Black Bears are coming off a 66-58 loss to Northeastern in which they committed 24 turnovers. They will have to do a better job protecting the ball.