December 30, 2019
Stansberry scores 21 to carry Hawaii men past UMaine

Peter Buehner | BDN
Sergio El Darwich (25) of the University of Maine drives toward the basket during a recent game against Vermont at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. The well-traveled junior from Lebanon has found a home in Orono playing for the Black Bears. Peter Buehner Photo
The Associated Press

HONOLULU — Eddie Stansberry scored 21 points as Hawaii easily defeated Maine 91-51 on Sunday night.

Samuta Avea had 17 points for Hawaii (9-5). Justin Webster added 12 points. Bernardo da Silva had 11 points for the home team.

Sergio El Darwich had 11 points for the Black Bears (3-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Miks Antoms added 10 points.

Hawaii plays Cal State Fullerton on the road on Jan. 9. Maine plays Columbia at home on Thursday.

 


