Potent inside game carries Drexel past UMaine women’s basketball team

Drexel University dominated the University of Maine near the basket on Monday, scoring 48 points in the paint while pulling away for a 70-57 women’s basketball victory at Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia.

Bailey Greenberg connected on 13 of 20 shots from the floor on her way to a game-high 32 points to pace the Dragons, who improved to 7-5. Drexel shot 52 percent overall (29-for-56).

Greenberg also provided five rebounds and two assists while Hannah Nihill contributed eight points, four rebounds and three assists.

Freshman guard Anne Simon spearheaded the attack for UMaine (4-10), pouring in a game-high 23 points on 10-for-17 shooting accuracy. She also pulled down eight rebounds.

Junior guard Dor Saar finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists. The Black Bears were without starting junior forward Maeve Carroll, who returned home to Virginia after the death of a family member.

Kelly Fogarty chipped in with eight points for UMaine, which shot 21-for-54 (39 percent) for the game but was outrebounded 38-24 by the Dragons. The hosts scored 17 points as the result of 10 turnovers by the Black Bears.

Drexel clung to a 32-29 lead at halftime, but put together a 9-2 burst in the third quarter to extend its advantage.

Anna Kahelin hit a jumper to keep UMaine within six at 39-33, but the Dragons made a run. Greenberg got things going with a layup at the 7:55 mark, then converted a turnover for a close-range basket about a minute later.

Kate Connolly followed with a layup for Drexel, but Simon countered with a driving layup. However, a Connolly free throw and Ana Ferariu’s bucket from underneath extended the Dragons’ advantage to 48-35 with 4:17 to play in the quarter.

The Black Bears rallied in the fourth quarter as Kahelin and Saar knocked down 3-pointers to spark an 8-0 burst that sliced the Drexel lead to 53-49 with 7:16 left.

But the Dragons rattled off eight straight points, including four from Greenberg, to help them secure the victory.

UMaine begins conference play on Thursday with a 7 p.m. game against Hartford.