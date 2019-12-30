Truck crashes on Maine Turnpike slow northbound traffic

Two tractor-trailer crashes in Monday’s snow storm on the Maine Turnpike in Kennebunk and on the Saco-Scarborough line are expected to cause northbound traffic delays throughout the afternoon.

All three lanes are at least partially obstructed by the tractor-trailers, according to the Maine State Police. Tow trucks are on scene at the crash sites, near mile markers 25 and 39.

The whiteout snow conditions in southern Maine have caused multiple car crashes on the turnpike, but no injuries have been reported.