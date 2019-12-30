Teen shot at Limerick Dollar General by sheriff’s deputy has been identified

The teen who was fatally shot by a York County sheriff’s deputy late last week at a Dollar General in Limerick has been identified.

Christopher Camacho, 16, of Limerick died Friday night from a single gunshot wound after he was shot by Deputy Robert Carr, Marc Malon, a spokesman for the Maine attorney general’s office, said Monday morning.

Carr responded to the Dollar General after a report of a burglary there, and he got into an armed confrontation with Camacho when Carr entered the store, according to the Associated Press. A store employee was reportedly threatened at gunpoint, the Associated Press reports.

The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting, as is standard procedure in all officer-involved shootings in the state, Malon said.

The Associated Press reports that Carr has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

In its more than 100 reviews of police use of deadly force since 1990, the attorney general’s office has never found that an officer was not justified in the use of deadly force.