UMaine men’s basketball team plays at Hawaii on Sunday night

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. HAWAII

Time, site: 10 p.m. Sunday, Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Records: UMaine 3-9, Hawaii 8-5

Series: First meeting

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (16.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (10.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 4.0 apg), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (8.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg); Hawaii: 6-3 G Eddie Stansbury (16.5 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 6-6 G-F Samuta Avea (10.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 6-3 G Drew Buggs (10.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 5.7 apg), 6-9 F Zigmaris Raimo (9.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.0 steals per game)

Game notes: This game represents the extreme in non-conference schedules, with Hawaii playing the 12th of its 14 games before its Big West Conference opener at home while UMaine plays its ninth of 13 games to date before America East play away from the Cross Insurance Center. But in this particular case the Black Bears probably don’t mind since UHawaii is picking up the cost of the team’s flights and lodging while the weather this weekend in Honolulu is predicted to be partly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Hawaii is 8-3 at home but coming off back-to-back losses after falling to No. 21 Washington and Georgia Tech in its final two games of the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic Tournament that ended on Christmas Day. The 70-53 loss to Georgia Tech in Wednesday’s third-place game tied the Rainbow Warriors’ season low for points in a game while their 19 turnovers were one shy of their season high. UMaine has been idle since a 74-53 loss at UMass on Dec. 20. Prijovic led the Black Bears offensively in that game with 14 points, his second-straight double-figure scoring performance after a 15-point effort in a loss to Quinnipiac on Dec. 15. UMaine concludes non-conference play at home against Columbia at 5 p.m. next Thursday before opening its America East schedule at home against Stony Brook at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.