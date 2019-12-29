UMaine coach decided injured Wadling would not play this season

Amy Vachon said University of Maine forward Fanny Wadling probably could have played this season despite missing the first 13 games with a concussion suffered in an exhibition game against McGill University in Montreal on Nov. 3.

The senior has resumed practicing with the women’s basketball team.

However, UMaine’s head head coach said it was her decision to shelve last season’s America East rebounding leader.

“It was best for her and for our program moving forward. It was best for everybody,” Vachon said on Saturday.

UMaine announced Friday that Wadling would not play this season and would instead apply for a medical redshirt and return to play next season.

The concussion the second in less than a year for Wadling, who missed 10 games last season.

“She wants to play [this season] but this is my decision,” Vachon said. “She has lost a lot of weight and a lot of strength. She isn’t where she needs to be to compete at a high level like she did a year ago and like she did this fall [before suffering the concussion].”

Vachon acknowledged that Wadling still would have been able to help UMaine this season.

“But we want to make sure she’s at her best,” Vachon said.

Vachon said Wadling is improving and that she has had a lot of conversations with Wadling, doctors and trainers.

Wadling joins America East Player and Defensive Player of the Year Blanca Millan on the sidelines this season. Millan played in six games before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee that required surgery.

Vachon said Millan’s surgery went well and that UMaine can file for a medical redshirt for Millan after the season.

Wadling has told Vachon she intends to return to UMaine for a fifth year but Millan’s status is up in the air. She could opt to sign a pro contract or transfer.

Wadling and Millan both graduate in the spring.

Without Wadling and Millan, whose 6.3 rebounds per game ranked second on the team, UMaine has been outrebounded by 8.9 rebounds per game.

Senior forward Alex Bolozova has also been lost for the season due to an injury after seeing limited playing time last season.

University of Delaware transfer Gaddy Lefft, who had been sidelined by an Achilles tendon injury, made her debut in a 66-58 loss to Northeastern on Dec. 21.

But Lefft is unable to practice can’t practice every day because of her injury and is available on a day-to-day basis, Vachon said.

The 4-9 Black Bears finish up their grueling non-conference schedule Monday afternoon at Drexel University. They may be down to eight available players.

In addition to Wadling and Millan, Vachon said freshman forward Abbe Laurence and senior guard Sierra Tapley are sidelined with injuries and there is no timetable for their return. Junior forward Maeve Carroll, who is averaging a team-high 6.6 rebounds, returned home to Oakton, Virginia, after the death of a family member.

Even with all the injuries, Vachon is encouraged about her team’s prospects moving forward.

“This season is by no means a wash,” Vachon said. “The girls are fighting every day. I couldn’t be more proud of them. It’s only going to help us in the long run.”

UMaine opens conference play a 7 p.m. Tuesday in Bangor against Hartford.

“Every day brings a new challenge,” Vachon said. “We have to keep getting better. [If we do], we can really make noise in the conference. You never know what could happen.”