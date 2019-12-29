Monday, December 30, 2019: A prescription for America, courage from Golden, a planning question for Belfast

A prescription for America

In the setting of relative peace and prosperity, the country is suffering a malaise worse than most of us can remember. We are contentious and hostile, feeling on edge and, perhaps, somewhat paranoid. The harder we contend, the less satisfied we feel.

The following is a prescription to address this malady. It is not a pill but rather two directives, one specific and one general, aimed at lifestyle modification.

The first suggestion is to resolve to accept the results of the elections in November. The current fracas, initiated in partisanship, prosecuted in a partisan manner and predicted to conclude with partisan result, has been hurtful to our national psyche. Elections are by their nature partisan as well, but they define our essence as a nation. Commitment to the results of elections has been a key element in the stability of the society and system of government which has been such a spectacular success for more than two centuries.

The second recommendation is to take care to treat others with good will. Avoid anger and bigotry, particularly toward those with whom you disagree. With regard to bigotry, look up the definition — it will take a minute — and then spend a moment in honest reflection about whether you are free from its stain. Few of us are. Diversity encompasses more than race, gender and religion. It should also include tolerance of opposing points of view. Remind yourself that the universe does not depend upon your winning the argument.

Approach your fellow man with openness. Be curious and generous and offer good humor. If enough of us follow this path, the prognosis for the nation will begin to look better as well.

William Master

Thomaston

Courage from Golden

Rep. Jared Golden has taken some heat for voting in favor of only one of two proposed articles of impeachment of Trump. I suggest that Golden’s vote was an expected display of courage. I have always respected him as a person of faultless integrity, and I continue to do so. Please read his well reasoned explanation. If he wanted to take the easy way, he would have voted down the line with the Democrats. Golden has never taken the easy way. Maine is lucky to have him as one of its members of Congress.

Dan Harris

Brunswick

A planning question for Belfast

The Dec. 4 Belfast Planning Board meeting revealed a curious disconnect between how our code and zoning regulations treat new business ventures in this city. Most of the 3-hour evening meeting focused on a review of new regulations designed to encourage more homeowners and entrepreneurs to invest in solar energy arrays. To a listening layman, the new ordinances seemed carefully crafted and thoughtfully debated. I was especially gratified to hear that the proposed codes included provisions for decommissioning the arrays when unproductive or outdated, and the use of performance guarantees to ensure high-quality equipment and service.

Why then, in the final 40 minutes of the meeting that the board members devoted to its schedule for Nordic Aquafarms permits, was there no consideration given to guaranteeing the performance and inevitable decommissioning of a $500 million industrial facility designed to run on as much as 900,000 gallons of diesel fuel a year? Which of these two economic activities do you think will have the greater impact on our community and environment?

Andrew Stevenson

Belfast