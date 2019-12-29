State
December 29, 2019
State

BDN photographers take a look back at their favorite photos of the year

Troy R. Bennett, Linda Coan O'Kresik and Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
An assortment of our photographers' favorite shots from the year.
By Aislinn Sarnacki, Linda Coan O'Kresik, Natalie Williams and Troy R. Bennett, BDN Staff

With just days before the new year, we’ve already looked back at how our 2019 political predictions fared, the most inspiring sports stories of the year and more. Now, it’s time to look at how some of the most iconic moments of the year were captured visually.

In 2019, we swore in Maine’s first female governor, explored countless Maine hiking trails and bid adieu to the American Folk Festival, among countless other stories. Luckily, the BDN photographers were there to capture the joyous and solemn events that dotted the year.

BDN photographers Troy R. Bennett, Linda Coan O’Kresik, Aislinn Sarnacki and more were there for it all. Here’s a look at their favorite shots.

Troy R. Bennett, visual journalist

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Gov.-elect Janet T. Mills hugs singers Shy Paca, 11, (left) and Natalia Mbadu, 10, after the duo sang "Girl On Fire" in honor of Mills before she took the oath of office in Augusta on Jan. 2.

Bennett: “I wasn’t the only one who captured this moment — but it’s still one of my favorites from 2019. The girls had just lit up the room with their incredible song and the governor was hugging them for all of us.”

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
An honor guard guides the casket of Maine State Police Detective Benjamin Campbell into the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland on April 9.

Bennett: “It was a solemn day, one where I try not to think too hard about the occasion and its sadness. If I did, I wouldn’t be able to make the pictures. I’d be too busy crying.”

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia takes off for first base a rehab start for the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field on May 24. Pedroia played four innings at second base and went 0-for-2.

Bennett: “I can’t be sure yet, but I think this will turn out to be Pedroia’s last at bat in professional baseball — the end of his career. You can see both the pain and determination on his face. He was thrown out at first and then lifted from the game.”

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Tabitha Cummings and son Kayvan Miremadi, 3, fly a kite at Bug Light in South Portland on July 18.

Bennett: “This was one of those photo gifts the universe gives me from time to time. All I had to do was get on my belly, point, wait for it and shoot. It was right there.

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Anita, an Angolan woman seeking asylum in the United States, explains how she came to Portland via Brazil, Central America and Mexico while speaking with reporters at an emergency shelter setup in the Portland Expo building on June 19. Anita, and her husband, Alphonse, left Angola in January.

Bennett: “Heading into the Expo on a hot summer day and trying to strike up a conversation with people who just walked to Maine from Brazil was not easy. It was even harder not sharing a common language and feeling the creeping suspicion that we were exploiting them. Somehow, my colleague Nick Schroeder and I — with the help of an interpreter — found a connection. I think you can see it here.”

Linda Coan O’Kresik, visual journalist

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Greg Frangoulis, a member of Shoestring Theater for 36 years, sits on the roof of an SUV to tie on his stilts that boost him 5 feet off the ground, as he prepares to lead the parade down Front Street in Bangor on Aug. 23. Portland’s Shoestring Theatre and Bangor’s John Bapst Memorial High School music program and athletics teamed up to provide an exciting parade to open the 2019 -- and final -- American Folk Festival.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Horses graze in front of a beautiful backdrop of vibrant fall colors in Princeton on Oct. 10.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Jim Bishop, 87, is a familiar face at Mount Hope Cemetery, where he has worked for 28 years on the grounds crew. "It beats staying home, by golly," Bishop said.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Damien Ward of Winterport has been swimming at Monroe Falls for more than 20 years. "I like the rush of jumping," Ward said of the 35-foot cliff he and others jump off of at the falls. The gem of a swimming hole is located off N. Center Road in Monroe, and although it is on private property, the landowners allow people to use the area but ask that people respect the area, leave it clean and only come during daylight hours.
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Benny the boar at Souder Station Farm in Winterport on July 17.

O’Kresik: “So it seems that at the end of each year when I look back through the photos I took, I’m always drawn to the ones that make me smile or show the beautiful scenery of our state. There’s more than enough tragedy and hardship to go around, and although powerful images come from difficult times, my end of year favorites are the ones that capture the joy and make me smile. My hope is that when they are published, our readers smile, too!”

Aislinn Sarnacki, Act Out editor

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
A rosy maple moth clings to the trunk of a tree on July 5 on Mount Percival in Northport.

Sarnacki: “I came across this rosy maple moth while hiking on Mount Percival in Northport in early July. It was just resting on a tree beside the trail. I love this photo is because the moth is in its natural habitat, resting, instead of fluttering about a porch light at nighttime. In the middle of the day, it was a very lucky find. I’m also a big fan of the vibrant colors in the photo — the pink and yellow of the moth’s wings against the rough brown bark and the green moss. I took the photo with a macro lens in an effort to capture the texture of the moth’s wings and furry body.”

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
A barred owl perches in a tree beside Horse Mountain Trail on Sept. 27 in Baxter State Park.

Sarnacki: “This barred owl, with its inky black eyes, landed in a tree beside a trail on Horse Mountain in Baxter State Park. I used a 100-400mm lens to take several photos from a distance. Later, when editing the photos, I selected one that had good clarity and a sharp focus on the eyes of the animal. In addition, I like the composition of the leaves and white birch trunk in this photo. It really gives you the impression that you’re looking through the branches of multiple trees to spy something special — which you are!”

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
A beautiful but poisonous mushroom stands beside Roach River Headwaters Trail leading to Trout Pond on Sept. 1 in Shawtown Township.

Sarnacki: “This poisonous mushroom, known as fly agaric, is common in the forest throughout Maine, but this year, I saw an abundance of them while exploring the woods near Moosehead Lake and in Baxter State Park. They’re such colorful, large interesting mushrooms that I almost always take photos of them, but this one is one of my favorite. The color of this mushroom is particularly rich, and the flowering body of the mushroom is so mature that the cap is very round and textured. To take photos of mushrooms, I almost always get down on the ground for a better angle.”

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
The section of trail between Knight Nubble and Great Notch on Bernard Mountain in Acadia National Park is especially steep and challenging to navigate.

Sarnacki: “When photographing hiking trails for my weekly column, I often find it challenging to capture the steepness of a slope or the vast proportions of a boulder or cliff. Somehow, I managed it in this photo of a ridiculously steep and rocky trail on Bernard Mountain in Acadia National Park. I love how the massive tree roots twist over the rock, the moody lighting and the tall straight trees stretching into the overcast sky. Having my hiking companions (my husband, Derek, and our dog, Oreo) in the photo, in the middle of it all, really helped put everything to scale.”

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
A Canada jay perches in a tree beside a logging road on Oct. 25, near the boundary of Nahmakanta Public Lands.

Sarnacki: “I think that this type of wildlife photo is rare because it actually captures a bit of the bird’s curious personality. I was walking along a logging road in northern Maine when this Canada jay landed in a tree nearby. As I got out my 100-400mm camera lens, the bird hopped from one branch to the next, getting closer to me. Then it twisted right around on the branch for a closer look. I snapped a few photos — this one included — then held out my hand. To my surprise, the jay jumped, flew to me and perched right on my fingers. It was the first time that a wild bird had ever landed on my hand, so that makes this photo extra special.”

What were your favorite photos of the year? Let us know in the comments below. For more of the BDN’s best photography, follow us on Instagram, @bangordailynews.

 


Comments

