The former chief of the Bangor Fire Department died on Sunday.

The city’s current fire chief, Thomas Higgns, announced the death of Jeffrey Cammack in a Sunday post on the Bangor Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Cammack worked at the fire department for more than 30 years, starting in 1979. He served as the chief from 1996 to 2012.

After he retired, Cammack led the Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association as executive director and legislative advocate.