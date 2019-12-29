Border Patrol arrests Canadian convicted of violating protection order

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Canadian man was arrested Thursday by U.S. Border Patrol agents following his conviction of violating a protection order.

The man, who was a lawful permanent resident, was convicted on Nov. 7 of violation of condition of release and violation of a protection order, making him subject to deportation under federal law, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Domestic abuse and violating court orders are serious offenses in the State of Maine,” Jason D. Owens, chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol in Maine, said in a statement. “Federal law reflects the seriousness of domestic violence related offenses and our immigration laws contain a specific provision that allows us to remove alien domestic-abusers from our country.”

Border Patrol agents arrested the Canadian, who CBP did not identify, following his release from the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton, Customs and Border Protection said.

The man was taken to the Fort Fairfield Border Patrol station, where he was processed, entered into removal proceedings and transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Information about the November convictions was not immediately available Sunday morning.