Read the 52-page verdict in the Cardilli manslaughter case

Mark Cardilli Jr., 25, was found guilty Friday morning of manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Isahak Muse. Cardilli admitted to shooting Muse, his sister’s boyfriend, during a fight at the Cardilli home in March. Read the full judgement here.
