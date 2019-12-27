Portland
December 27, 2019
Read the 52-page verdict in the Cardilli manslaughter case

CBS 13 | WGME
Mark Cardilli Jr., 25, is seen in a Portland courtroom on Dec. 9.
By Judy Harrison and Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

Mark Cardilli Jr., 25, was found guilty Friday morning of manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Isahak Muse. Cardilli admitted to shooting Muse, his sister’s boyfriend, during a fight at the Cardilli home in March. Read the full judgement here.


