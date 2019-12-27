Police: Motorist who crashed stolen car was intoxicated

GORHAM, Maine — A motorist was intoxicated and operating a stolen vehicle that collided with a pickup truck Thursday morning in Gorham, police said.

Joseph Lamoin, 33, of Hebron, was driving erratically and attempting to pass multiple cars at the time of the collision, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department said. After the collision, the car spun down an embankment and rolled several times.

Lamoin and his passenger were taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening, deputies said. The driver of the pickup was unhurt.

The car was stolen in Auburn before the collision, deputies said. Lamoin will face charges of operating under the influence and unauthorized use of property, deputies said. It was not known if he had an attorney.