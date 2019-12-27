Man holds fugitive at gunpoint after he allegedly flees from police

WINDHAM, Maine — Police say the 34-year-old fugitive who led them on a high-speed chase Thursday night before crashing his vehicle and escaping on foot was found hiding in a barn. A homeowner discovered Daniel Spooner there before 8 a.m. Friday and held him at gunpoint until police could detain him, according to reports from Windham Police.

Spooner is charged with eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of a crash and endangering the welfare of a child. Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to police.

Police were called to Brookhaven Drive Thursday night to respond to a report of a vehicle that was speeding through the neighborhood. When they stopped Spooner to issue him a traffic citation, police say he fled the scene quickly with a child in the vehicle. After leading them on a high-speed chase, police said Spooner crashed on River Road and fled into the nearby woods.

Search dogs were unable to track the man, according to reports from police.

Spooner is being held in the Cumberland County Jail. It is not immediately clear what happened to the child.