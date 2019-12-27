New England
December 27, 2019
New England Latest News | 2020 Politics | Bangor Metro | Rick Charette | Today's Paper
New England

Authorities: Propane leak caused hotel explosion

Jennifer Hauck | AP
Jennifer Hauck | AP
Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Christopoulos, right, looks over the scene of an explosion at the Element Hotel with Lebanon Police Chief Richard Mello, center, and Lt. Richard Smolenski at the Element Hotel in Lebanon, N.H., on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
The Associated Press

LEBANON, N.H. — An explosion and fire in a hotel in New Hampshire that sent two firefighters and eight guests to the hospital on Christmas Eve was caused by an active propane leak, officials said.

The explosion occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday at the Element Hotel in Lebanon. None of the injuries were life-threatening, officials said.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office said there was a propane leak at the same time as an electrical fire in a nearby room on the hotel’s first floor, causing the explosion.

Investigators said they do not believe the cause of the explosion was criminal in nature.

The five-story, 120-room hotel, which is part of the Marriott chain, suffered significant damage and will be closed for the foreseeable future. About 75 guests were moved to another hotel.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like