Authorities: Propane leak caused hotel explosion

LEBANON, N.H. — An explosion and fire in a hotel in New Hampshire that sent two firefighters and eight guests to the hospital on Christmas Eve was caused by an active propane leak, officials said.

The explosion occurred in the early morning hours on Tuesday at the Element Hotel in Lebanon. None of the injuries were life-threatening, officials said.

The New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s office said there was a propane leak at the same time as an electrical fire in a nearby room on the hotel’s first floor, causing the explosion.

Investigators said they do not believe the cause of the explosion was criminal in nature.

The five-story, 120-room hotel, which is part of the Marriott chain, suffered significant damage and will be closed for the foreseeable future. About 75 guests were moved to another hotel.