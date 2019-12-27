Hancock
December 27, 2019
Hancock

Police: Ellsworth man arrested after holding gun to woman’s head

Courtesy of Hancock County Jail
Timothy Stanley of Ellsworth
By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

An Ellsworth man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly held a gun to a woman’s head before she fled with her two small children, police said Friday.

Glenn Moshier, chief of the city’s police department, issued a press release on Friday in which he said that the victim was able to flee to a friend’s home and call for help.

Timothy Stanley, 26, was arrested around 5 p.m. The Ellsworth American reported that police contacted him on the phone and he agreed to give them his gun and to be taken into custody without further incident.

According to the Hancock County Jail log, Stanley was charged with domestic violence assault and domestic violence threatening. Both are considered Class C felonies because of prior domestic violence convictions.

Additional charges are pending. With assistance from Maine State Police, investigators found several weapons in the apartment, Moshier said.

BDN reporter Bill Trotter contributed to this story.

 


