Freezing rain causes multiple crashes in Maine

Freezing rain Friday morning made roads in Bangor and the surrounding area slick, causing multiple crashes and keeping emergency responders busy.

There were at least four crashes late Friday morning in Bangor due to icy road conditions, according to local police. Two other crashes occurred earlier in the morning, and more were expected as rain continued to fall, Bangor Police spokesman Wade Betters said.

The ice caused a Subaru to slide off Union Street just across the city line from Bangor in Hermon, but no injuries were reported.

An ambulance crashed Friday morning on Route 2 in Farmington when it slid off the road and struck a utility pole, according to a report by WMTW. No one was injured in the crash, but power was knocked out to more than 800 Central Maine Power customers, according to the power company.

Emera Maine reported approximately 150 customers without electricity in the Milbridge area in Washington County, but it is not clear if that outage is weather related.

Earlier Friday, a tractor trailer jackknifed on the Maine Turnpike in Gray, resulting in all southbound lanes being closed.

BDN writer Eesha Pendharkar contributed to this story.