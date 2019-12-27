This story will be updated.

FORT KENT, Maine — The Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent is going out of business according to a Thursday, Dec. 26 post on the Facebook page of the Main Street business.

“On Friday, Dec. 27th, Sears in Fort Kent will begin the liquidation process to facilitate the permanent closure of the store. It has been a pleasure serving the Valley and beyond for the last 10 years. To our loyal customers, thank you for your support,” the post reads.

Owner Alan Susee was unavailable for comment Friday morning.

In 2018 Sears Holdings Corp. announced that it was shutting down 142 of its Sears and Kmart stores as part of a financial restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

At the time, Susee made it clear that his Sears Hometown Store would remain open in Fort Kent.

Susee noted then that online shopping and failure to shop local are the main reasons retailers in small towns such as Madawaska and Fort Kent go out of business.

“We’re no different than any other small business; we only survive if people shop here,” Susee said.