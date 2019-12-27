Aroostook
December 27, 2019
Aroostook Latest News | 2020 Politics | Bangor Metro | Rick Charette | Today's Paper
Aroostook

Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent is going out of business

Jessica Potila | SJVT
Jessica Potila | SJVT
The Sears Hometown and Outlet store in Fort Kent announced Thursday it would close its doors, more than a year after Sears Holding Corp. announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy or financial restructuring that would close 142 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide. Sears Hometown and Outlet stores are separately owned and operated.
By Jessica Potila, Staff Writer

This story will be updated.

FORT KENT, Maine — The Sears Hometown Store in Fort Kent is going out of business according to a Thursday, Dec. 26 post on the Facebook page of the Main Street business.

“On Friday, Dec. 27th, Sears in Fort Kent will begin the liquidation process to facilitate the permanent closure of the store. It has been a pleasure serving the Valley and beyond for the last 10 years. To our loyal customers, thank you for your support,” the post reads.

Owner Alan Susee was unavailable for comment Friday morning.

In 2018 Sears Holdings Corp. announced that it was shutting down 142 of its Sears and Kmart stores as part of a financial restructuring plan under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

At the time, Susee made it clear that his Sears Hometown Store would remain open in Fort Kent.

Susee noted then that online shopping and failure to shop local are the main reasons retailers in small towns such as Madawaska and Fort Kent go out of business.

“We’re no different than any other small business; we only survive if people shop here,” Susee said.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like