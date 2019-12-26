Speed caused 2 fire trucks to crash while responding to a St. George fire

ST. GEORGE, Maine — Investigators say speed was the primary reason two fire trucks collided while responding to a fire on Clark Island in October.

Two firefighters were injured in the Oct. 17 crash that involved St. George and Owls Head fire trucks, which were shuttling water to a fire that ultimately destroyed a home at the end of Clark Island Road.

The St. George truck was traveling too fast for conditions, according to an investigation report by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not indicate how fast the trucks were traveling.

With no water source close to the fire, numerous fire trucks from neighboring towns were shuttling water to the scene. When the crash occurred, the Owls Head truck was traveling with a full tank of water. The St. George truck was traveling away from the scene to get more water.

The two trucks met around a blind corner, according to the accident report. When the driver of the St. George truck saw the Owls Head truck, he reportedly tried to avoid a collision by veering right and stepping on the brakes. However, the brakes locked, and the truck started to skid off the road with the rear end obstructing the lane of the Owls Head truck.

The Owls Head truck struck the rear end of the St. George truck, causing both to go off the roadway, according to the report.

The Owls Head truck was totaled. The St. George truck was repairable.

The drivers of each truck, Keith Miller, 65, of St. George and Donald Pierce, 64, were treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. The passenger in the Owls Head truck, Russell Hallock, 56, was flown to a trauma center for serious injuries and was released the next day.

The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office determined that a generator sparked the fire that ripped through a five-bay garage and attached home. The homeowner and his dog were home when the fire broke out but were able to escape uninjured. The fire occurred on the same day a nor’easter with heavy winds knocked out power to more than 190,000 Mainers.