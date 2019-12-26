Mid-Maine
December 26, 2019
Mid-Maine

2 Farmington firefighters tapped for New Year’s parade before Rose Bowl

Gabor Degre | BDN
Emergency responders salute as the procession carrying the body of Farmington Fire Capt. Michael Bell goes through Farmington on Sept. 17, a day after he was killed and several others injured in a gas explosion.
The Associated Press

Two members of the Farmington Fire Department shaken by tragedy in September are going to represent their fellow firefighters on New Year’s Day in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

ABC affiliate WMTW reports Farmington firefighter Steve Bunker will ride on a float sponsored by the Odd Fellows that’s shaped like a firetruck with the theme, “First Responders Bring Hope.” Fellow Farmington firefighter Patty Cormier will be in the grandstands as a special guest.

[Larry Lord in serious condition again 3 months after deadly Farmington blast]

Farmington has been recovering from the Sept. 16 propane explosion that killed Capt. Michael Bell and injured several others.

A member of South Portland’s Unity Lodge #3 of the Odd Fellows decided to honor the Farmington Fire Department. The Maine Odd Fellows and Rebekah’s organization are funding the trip for the Cormier and Bunker.

 


Comments

