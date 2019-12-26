What to do for the last weekend of 2019

On Friday in Bangor, dueling pianos returns to the Downunder Club at Season, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Draft Haus and it’s also the final weekend of both the Penobscot Theatre’s big holiday musical “Matilda” and the intimate holiday improv show “A Kick In Your Dickens,” though tickets might be hard to come by; call the box office at 942-3333 and see what’s left. On Saturday night, jam band Merther is at the Bangor Arts Exchange, Celtic musicians Gus LaCasse and Mathias Kamin play at Paddy Murphy’s, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup play at Nocturnem, and on Sunday evening, down in Ellsworth, the Grand Theatre hosts a concert featuring two of the best bands in Maine: the Ghost of Paul Revere and Ellsworth’s own Chris Ross and the North.

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

We are aware that New Year’s Eve is on a Tuesday, which is not a weekend. But it’s close enough, right? And lots of people get the following day off, so it’s weekend-esque, don’t you think? As usual, there are several fun community New Year’s events around eastern Maine, including the Downtown Countdown in Bangor, which features family events at the Maine Discovery Museum, the Bangor Public Library and Queen City Cinema Club, live music all over the place and, of course, the famous “ball drop” in West Market Square at midnight. In Belfast, there’s the 23rd annual New Year’s By the Bay, with a wide array of entertainment for all ages all afternoon and evening ( a full schedule can be found at nybb.org).

In movie theaters this weekend, Greta Gerwig’s refreshing take on the classic “Little Women” hits screens, as does kid’s movie “Spies in Disguise.” On TV, season eight of “Letterkenny” premieres on Hulu, as does a Netflix series about Kevin Hart, documentaries about Duran Duran and New Order on Showtime, and the Lifetime series “You” moves to its new home on Netflix.