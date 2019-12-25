Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019: The truth has been abandoned, what counts is bringing people together, lessons from Chernobyl

The truth has been abandoned

Anyone who has subjected themselves to even random snippets of the impeachment hearings to date must realize that truth — the very idea that truth is of any consequence — has long since been abandoned. It’s nearly impossible to listen to the succession of conscienceless rants without feeling, first, embarrassment, then anger, then a kind of spiritual deflation that borders on despair. Once the “pursuit of truth” ceases to matter, as we are witnessing, anything is possible. The question becomes: what is possible after this?

Jim Bishop

Bangor

What counts is bringing people together

So, President Donald Trump is impeached. Big deal. The Republicans are too scared to go against him. The Democrats are mad because they didn’t get out the vote three years ago to stop him. So now the middle class is paying the price. No action on what counts, no moving forward to bring the government together.

A president is supposed to bring everyone together for the greater good, Not stand there and call American citizens names, make fun of the people he is supposed to lead and praise our enemies. These are not the qualities of a leader. And that’s what the Democrats are mad about, so here we are spending millions on this process because the liberals don’t like him. Well, they had better get their act together or he will win again, because the Republicans don’t have the guts to stand up to him. Oh, and I am a Republican and I didn’t vote for him. No person should be president if they think it’s OK to grab a woman by her private parts.

Kirk Hersey

Caribou

Lessons from Chernobyl

I recently watched the HBO series “Chernobyl.” It reminded me of the old sci-fi monster movies I watched as a kid, and how frightened I was. But I was never so terrified watching those episodes of the Russian nuclear disaster of 1986 when I realized that what actually happened was not a science-fiction movie, but real. How the political actions of so many in that government there caused the disaster. And how the many men and women who, knowing they were going to die, sacrificed themselves to get the disaster under control to save Europe from a nuclear armageddon.

The politicians in Washington should be made to watch this series and then ponder what is real and what is important. Climate change may destroy us over the long term, but nuclear proliferation could eradicate us from this planet in the short term. The show reminded me of a verse in Revelation, “and a great star, blazing like a torch, fell from the sky on a third of the rivers and on the springs of water — the name of the star is Wormwood and many men died.” Wormwood is one of the translations for Chernobyl.

Lawrence Everett

West Paris

McConnell and separation of powers

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that he wants to give the White House whatever kind of impeachment trial it wants. Specifically, he has stated the following: “Everything I do during this, I’m coordinating with the White House counsel. There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this, to the extent that we can.”

I would like to ask all senators on both sides of the aisle — and particularly Susan Collins — if they believe this supports the constitutional mandate for separation of powers.

Don Holmes

Sedgwick