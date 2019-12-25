NH police help deliver baby early Christmas morning

Courtesy of the New Hampshire State Police

A couple in New Hampshire received the ultimate gift Christmas Day, with a little help from the police.

Two New Hampshire state troopers and an officer from the town of Boscawen, north of Concord, help bring the infant, Dominic, into the world shortly after midnight on Christmas.

New Hampshire State Police on Facebook posted the photo of the family and their newest member from the hospital.

Sgt. Vincent Grieco, Trooper Ryan St. Cyr and Boscawen police Officer Ryan Nolan were on hand on Interstate 93 to lend a helping hand.

The special Christmas delivery produced a lot of smiles from the family and their new friends.