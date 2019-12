A Fryeburg teen was injured in a Tuesday morning crash after a puppy jumped into her lap.

CBS affiliate WGME reports that the 16-year-old was driving a red 2009 Toyota Corolla southbound on West Fryeburg Road about 10:30 a.m. when her 8-week-old puppy jumped into her.

The Toyota crossed into the opposite lane before hitting a tree and overturning, the TV station reports.

The teen was treated at the scene for minor injuries, while police said the puppy was OK, according to WGME.