Ex-UMaine women’s basketball players having varying success at new locales

Following the 2015-16 season, in which the University of Maine women’s basketball team went 26-9 and earned a berth in the WNIT, head coach Richard Barron had to replace seven departing players including the graduated Liz Wood, whose 1,462 points are now ninth most in program history.

Five freshmen from Europe, helped fill the void the following year along with Canadian first-year Julie Brosseau as UMaine went 18-16 but surprisingly reached the America East championship game where it lost to Albany 66-50.

Albany had beaten UMaine in the title game 59-58 the previous year.

Just three players remain from that 2016-17 team, and one, senior guard Blanca Millan, America East’s reigning Player and Defensive Player of the Year, has been lost for the season with a knee injury.

Only senior guards Maddy McVicar from Calais and Sierra Tapley from Bar Harbor remain on the active roster.

Following the 2016-17 season, there was a rare mass exodus as four of the five European freshmen transferred with Millan the only one who remained.

Brosseau played her freshman and sophomore seasons at UMaine before transferring.

Those five players, who all had to sit out a year after leaving UMaine due to NCAA transfer rules, have had various levels of success at their new locations.

Six-foot-2 forward Laia Sole, UMaine’s second-leading scorer (9.4 points per game) in 2016-17, joined sister Judith at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh where the former America East Sixth Player of the Year and All-Rookie team choice from Spain is averaging 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game for the 10-2 Dukes.

Anita Kelava, a 6-3 forward from Croatia, leads 3-8 Georgetown in rebounds (6.5 per game), total blocked shots (18) and assists (24). She averages 4.7 points in 27.5 minutes per game. She averaged 3.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Hoyas a year ago and led the team with 54 blocked shots.

Naira Caceres, a 6-0 guard from Spain, averages 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for 8-3 Butler University in Indianapolis this season after averaging 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game a year ago. Caceres is a 36 percent shooter from beyond the 3-point arc this season after a 19.2 percent showing in 2018-19.

Tihana Stojsavljevic, a 6-2 forward from Croatia, averaged just 4.1 minutes of playing time in 10 games at Texas Tech last season and transferred to the University of Virginia earlier this month after graduating from Texas Tech. She will be eligible to play as a graduate student in the second semester.

Brosseau, a 5-8 guard from Quebec, sat out last season at the University of Utah via the transfer rule but is off to a decent start for the 7-4 Utes this season. She is averaging 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 17.8 minutes per game while shooting 34.6 percent from 3-point range.

Doga Alper, a 5-11 guard from Turkey who averaged 5.5 minutes of playing time and appeared in 15 games for UMaine a year ago, has transferred to Colorado State but will sit out this season.