Here are the free meals around Maine on Christmas Day

AUGUSTA — Free Christmas Day community dinner, 11:30- 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at South Parish Congregational Church, 9 Church St. For those who can’t attend and would like dinner delivered, please contact the church Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and noon at 207-622-0552.

BELFAST — The 10th annual free Community Christmas dinner is served at noon — gathering at 11:30 a.m. — at the Belfast United Methodist Church, 23 Mill Ln., on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

BANGOR — Lunch, noon Wednesday, Dec. 25, Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, 263 Main St.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Community Christmas dinner, noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, American Legion Post 36, 25 Industrial Park. Reservations recommended; transportation may be available. Call 207-633-7195 for availability.

BUXTON — Buxton Centre Baptist Church will hold a free Christmas Day meal noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 928 Long Plains Road. Donations accepted, but not required.

DAMARISCOTTA — Community Christmas dinner, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at Lincoln County Assembly of God, 672 Main St. For more information, call 207-563-6550.

ELLSWORTH — A free community holiday meal will be 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25 at Saint Dunstan‘s Church, 134 State St. For more information contact Nikki Martin at 207-812-0047.

KENNEBUNK — Community harvest Noel dinner. 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, St. Marthas Catholic Church, 30 Portland Road. Reservations and takeout orders can be made in advance by calling 207-967-1911 and leaving a message with your name and number. Reservations are encouraged, however everyone is welcome to stop in and enjoy a homemade Christmas meal.

MILO — Three Rivers Kiwanis serves a free community Christmas roast pork dinner dinner from 12-1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25 at Three Rivers Kiwanis Headquarters, 15 Harris Pond Rd. For more call 207-943-3677.

PRESQUE ISLE — The Presque Isle Elks Lodge 1954 five-course free Christmas Day meal, Wednesday, Dec. 25, the Elks Lodge, 508 Main St. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with hors d’oeuvres beginning at 11 a.m. Transportation can be arranged by calling the Elks Lodge at 207-764-0985. People needing transportation are encouraged to make reservations with the Elks before Dec. 24. Includes live music, entertainment and parting gifts.

PROSPECT — A free community Christmas dinner will be noon-3 p.m. at the Prospect Community Center, 962 Bangor Road, Wednesday, Dec. 25. For more call Fred Swift at 207-975-4008 or Billie Allen at 207-930-0623.

ROCKLAND — Members of Adas Yoshuron Synagogue and many community volunteers will serve the 30th annual free Christmas Day Community Dinner on noon-3 p.m.Wednesday, Dec. 25. The meal, which features appetizers (donated by area restaurants), followed by roasted turkey with all the trimmings and an array of delicious desserts (also made by area restaurants), takes place at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at the corner of White and Limerock streets. Appetizers are served at noon and dinner is at 1 p.m. To help please contact the synagogue office at 207-594-4523 or info@adasyoshuron.org.

WATERVILLE — The 13th annual Central Maine Family Christmas Dinner is at the Waterville Elks Banquet Facility, 76 Industrial St., from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25 with all the fixings for a traditional Christmas turkey dinner and gift stockings for the little ones, along with music to brighten the day.

WESTBROOK — Westbrook- Warren Congregational Church community Christmas Day dinner, 11:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 810 Main St. Takeout meals are available.

WILTON — Christmas dinner, noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road. Call 207-778-6520 for a reservation so there is enough food for all.