December 24, 2019
Skier dies in crash on New Hampshire mountain

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

LINCOLN, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was killed while skiing at a resort in the state, police said Tuesday.

Gary Wilcox, 71, of Bristol, New Hampshire was found unresponsive Friday on a Loon Mountain Resort trail, according to a statement from the Lincoln Police Department and the resort.  The Loon Ski Patrol responded, began CPR, and transported Wilcox to the resort’s Octagon Lodge, where Linwood Ambulance Service  personnel continued CPR, the resort said.

No witnesses saw the accident but police said an investigation determined that Wilcox had left the trail and hit one or more trees. The cause of death was blunt force injuries.

Jay Scambio, the resort’s president and general manager, said “our thoughts remain with his family and friends” and that the resort was doing everything it could to assist them.

 


