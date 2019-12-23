Midcoast
December 23, 2019
Midcoast Latest News | Utilities Takeover | Bangor Metro | Folk Festival Debt | Today's Paper
Midcoast

Searsmont couple allegedly smoked crack with baby in their car

Courtesy of the Maine State Police
Courtesy of the Maine State Police
This combination of Saturday booking photos provided by the Maine State Police shows Desirae Cushman, left, and Jacob Moulton, who were arrested in Belmont after they were found smoking crack while a 1-year-old child was inside their vehicle.
By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff

A Searsmont couple was arrested over the weekend for allegedly smoking crack cocaine while a 1-year-old child was in the car.

Jacob Moulton, 28, and Desirae Cushman, 32, were charged on Saturday with unlawful possession of drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Maine State Police.

A Maine State Police sergeant reportedly found the couple parked in a Belmont parking lot. The couple was allegedly smoking crack cocaine in the vehicle with the baby strapped into a car seat next to them.

Moulton and Cushman were taken to the Waldo County Jail in Belfast, where they were placed on $500 unsecured bail.

Officials contacted the Maine Department of Health and Human Services about the incident, according to the state police.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like