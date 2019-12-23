Searsmont couple allegedly smoked crack with baby in their car

A Searsmont couple was arrested over the weekend for allegedly smoking crack cocaine while a 1-year-old child was in the car.

Jacob Moulton, 28, and Desirae Cushman, 32, were charged on Saturday with unlawful possession of drugs and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to the Maine State Police.

A Maine State Police sergeant reportedly found the couple parked in a Belmont parking lot. The couple was allegedly smoking crack cocaine in the vehicle with the baby strapped into a car seat next to them.

Moulton and Cushman were taken to the Waldo County Jail in Belfast, where they were placed on $500 unsecured bail.

Officials contacted the Maine Department of Health and Human Services about the incident, according to the state police.