OLD TOWN, Maine — Area fire departments responded to a two-alarm structure fire at 684 West Old Town Road Monday night.

First responders from departments in Bangor, Milford, Alton, Bradley, Glenburn, Old Town, Orono and G&H Ambulance in Glenburn were on the scene, according to an unofficial report from the area.

West Old Town Road was closed as crews responded to the blaze.