Monday, Dec. 23, 2019: Misguided party politics, two sets of impeachment rules, work on issues that people care about

Misguided party politics

When a person gets elected to public office, it is their duty to represent all the people in their district, not just the members of their party. Failure to uphold their duties should be sufficient grounds to remove them from office. Apparently this is not so. When you see major issues passed or defeated by party lines, it is evident that the issues don’t count. The only thing that matters, apparently, is which way the parties want people to vote.

One possible solution to this misguided cluster that goes on in the legislature could be to eliminate party barriers. Once the elected officials are sworn in, they should no longer be Democrats, Republicans or whatever their party affiliation may be. They should be “Representatives of the People.” Then, when an issue comes to a vote, it is passed or defeated strictly by the numbers and not by party pressure. This may not drastically change the tallies, but it would make it easier for an office holder to vote by conscience, not feel duty bound to follow strict party lines.

If these elected officials would sit back and see how biased and closed minded they appear to be to us, maybe they would actually get back to their duties of representing the people.

It’s time that we the people tell our elected officials to do their jobs, or step aside and make room for someone that really cares for the future of this great country.

Timothy Smyth

Millinocket

Two sets of impeachment rules

Michael Cianchette’s recent column on impeachment is complete balderdash.

There seems to be two sets of rules for each political party. One for Republicans to run over and one for Democrats to uphold.

Democrats are doing their constitutional duty to check abuses of power, and defending next year’s election from foreign interference. In reality, there is only one set of rules to follow, those based on the U.S. Constitution.

President Donald Trump and my Republican friends should recall an old TV show that had a theme of “don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.”

Richard Alexander

Winterport

Work on issues that people care about

I spent most of my adult life as a libertarian, and now more recently as an independent/Republican. For many years, I paid little to no attention to what was happening in Washington, D.C., or even in my state of residence at the time. Now that I am retired, I have started to pay more attention and what I see is confusing to the normal person.

I like President Donald Trump, I think he’s bold, speaks his mind and has done wonders for the economy, but I also think there is a part of him that believes he can be above the law. Call it the New Yorker in him, but asking foreign governments to interfere in the politics of America is wrong on so many levels. Yet, though I view it as wrong, I also think that this impeachment has taken a molehill and made it into Sugarloaf.

American’s struggle everyday to put food on the table, clothe and house their families and save for retirement. Schools are failing and drug prices are rising, but Democrats seem only interested in getting the president out of office. House Democrats won the vote on impeachment. But who really wins in all this? Democrats have slowed government to a standstill, and Republicans are now faced with a trial in the U.S. Senate.

How about we all agree the president’s comments were ill-advised, as were Bill Clinton’s actions in the 1990s, all agree that no one is above the law, and then get back to working on the issues that people like us care about.

Roy Grice

Cumberland