December 22, 2019
Woman gets 30 months for embezzling from Maine attorney

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

A former bookkeeper is going to prison for stealing from one of Maine’s best-known lawyers.

Jaime Butler, 41, of Falmouth pleaded guilty Friday to forging the signature of Daniel Lilley and stealing at least $236,000 from his firm. She was sentenced to 30 months in prison, and ordered to pay restitution.

Lilley, who died in March 2017 at age 79, was a defense attorney who played a role in a number of high-profile cases over the years.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Lilley’s son said in a statement that his father trusted his employees, and that Butler lied to him. Butler apologized for her actions.

 


