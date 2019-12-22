Windham stabbing suspect arrested in New Hampshire

A man suspected in a stabbing in Windham earlier this month was arrested in New Hampshire on Saturday, according to the Windham Police Department.

Jayce Segler, 24, has been accused of assaulting a man and stabbing a woman multiple times at home on Emerson Drive in Windham on Dec. 12.

Police received a call around 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 12 about an altercation inside a home, and when officers arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed multiple times, according to Windham police.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, while the male victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The assault led to a manhunt in the surrounding area, according to police.

Segler was arrested in New Hampshire on unrelated charges Saturday, and he is awaiting extradition to Maine, Windham police said.

Windham police could not provide details about where in New Hampshire Segler was arrested nor where he’s currently being held.