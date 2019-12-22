Fire damages senior housing building in South Portland

A fire damaged part of a senior housing building and displaced a number of tenants in South Portland on Saturday evening.

According to the South Portland Fire Department, the fire started about 5:30 p.m. at the Mill Cove apartment complex at 10 Soule St.

The fire started in an apartment on the building’s second floor and partially burned a mattress, according to the fire department. The fire damage was confined to that one apartment, but several other units sustained water damage.

The building has 82 apartments. The South Portland Fire Department couldn’t provide specifics on how many people were displaced because of the fire but said some tenants are being housed in the building’s community room until other arrangements can be made.

No one was injured in the fire, and it remains under investigation.