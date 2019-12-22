Portland
December 22, 2019
Portland Latest News | ACA Insurance | Bangor Metro | EMMC | Today's Paper
Portland

Fire damages senior housing building in South Portland

CBS 13 | WGME
CBS 13 | WGME
A fire damaged part of the Mill Creek senior housing building in South Portland on Saturday evening.
By CBS 13

A fire damaged part of a senior housing building and displaced a number of tenants in South Portland on Saturday evening.

According to the South Portland Fire Department, the fire started about 5:30 p.m. at the Mill Cove apartment complex at 10 Soule St.

The fire started in an apartment on the building’s second floor and partially burned a mattress, according to the fire department. The fire damage was confined to that one apartment, but several other units sustained water damage.

The building has 82 apartments. The South Portland Fire Department couldn’t provide specifics on how many people were displaced because of the fire but said some tenants are being housed in the building’s community room until other arrangements can be made.

No one was injured in the fire, and it remains under investigation.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like