Maine wants to encourage visitors to stay for good

Some Maine leaders are hoping people traveling to the state will think about staying for good.

Sen. Angus King joined members of the Portland Jetport Friday, along with the group “Live and Work in Maine,” which encourages people to do just that.

They handed out swag for holiday travelers, including T-shirts and mugs, all with the message that Maine is a great place to stay for good.

“To remind them that employers are eager to hire them and to give them some free stuff, because half the battle here is encouraging folks to speak up and be positive about why they’re already here, and to make sure that folks who aren’t here yet, know that they’re welcome,” Live and Work in Maine Executive Director Nate Wilds said.

Live and Work in Maine says there are more jobs in Maine than qualified people living in Maine to fill them, and that more people are needed to live and work in the state full-time to sustain economic growth.